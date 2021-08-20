Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Declines By 23.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

HUYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. HUYA has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 849.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 789.7% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 704.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

