Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Drops By 20.7%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.66. 613,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,075. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

