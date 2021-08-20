Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Increases By 24.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $6,806,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at $895,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

