Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Rises By 16.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of FCAL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.27. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

