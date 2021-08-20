Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Declines By 18.2%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.16. The stock had a trading volume of 241,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

