Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Grows By 16.1%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 964,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $130.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after acquiring an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,222 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.