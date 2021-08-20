Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 25.1%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Euro Tech stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLWT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

