Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 25.1%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Euro Tech stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
