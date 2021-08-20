Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declines By 16.4%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 704,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.48. 418,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

