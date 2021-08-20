Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Expands By 16.7%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.69.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.