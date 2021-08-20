Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Rises By 13.2%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CUBXF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

