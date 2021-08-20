Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declines By 18.8%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 79,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

