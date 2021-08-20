Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Decreases By 20.5%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,857. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.41. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 46,719 shares of company stock worth $103,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.