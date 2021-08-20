Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Drops By 24.8%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 103,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

