Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,172.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,233.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

SHOP traded down C$6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1,875.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,573. The firm has a market cap of C$233.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1-year high of C$2,075.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,858.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 15.59.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

