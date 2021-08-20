Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 40,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

