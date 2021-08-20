Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases New Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 360,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

