Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $239,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $22.22 on Friday, reaching $2,735.82. 21,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,575.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

