Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 654,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Several research firms have commented on SVC. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

