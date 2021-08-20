Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.
ST stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.