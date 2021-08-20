Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

ST stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

