Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

