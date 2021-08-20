Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.70. Sema4 shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2,358 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.68% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

