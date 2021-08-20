Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKHSY opened at $19.53 on Friday. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

