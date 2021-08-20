Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 2,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.10.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

