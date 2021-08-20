Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.
Shares of WSFS opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81.
In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
