Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

