SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.72 ($0.15), with a volume of 303052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

SDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The stock has a market cap of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.05.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

