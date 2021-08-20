Scotiabank Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$24.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.94.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$24.09 on Tuesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.06.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

