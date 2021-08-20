Scotiabank Comments on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

SQM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

