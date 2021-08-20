Scotiabank Boosts Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target to C$18.50

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.