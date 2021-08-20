Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.36.
SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Scientific Games stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $80.81.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
