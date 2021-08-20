Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Scientific Games stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

