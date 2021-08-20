Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $105.80 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.