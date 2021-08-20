Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000.

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $52.79 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.69.

