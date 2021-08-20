SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $404.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $343.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.50.

SBAC stock opened at $359.86 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $361.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,951 shares of company stock worth $31,575,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $123,257,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

