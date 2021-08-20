Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Cfra

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.38.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$35.27 on Tuesday. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$14.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

