San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 75 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. 306,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $107.35 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.71. The company has a market cap of $264.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.