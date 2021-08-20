San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,625,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,713. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

