Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.07

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

