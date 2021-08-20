salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

