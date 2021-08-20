SafeInsure Trading Up 45.6% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $279,686.19 and $59.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022701 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,298,693 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

