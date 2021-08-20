Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 3.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price fell 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. 54,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,111,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 889,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 475,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

