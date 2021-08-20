Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 93,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

