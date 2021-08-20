Royal Bank of Canada Sells 75,652 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,556,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 185,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.