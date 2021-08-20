Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,513 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

