Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $718.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.