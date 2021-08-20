Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,567 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth $138,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DouYu International by 48.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.23 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.