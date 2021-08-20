Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,346 shares of company stock worth $2,187,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

