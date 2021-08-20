Royal Bank of Canada Has $445,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KW opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

