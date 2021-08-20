Roth Capital Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $38.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,798. The company has a market cap of $383.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

