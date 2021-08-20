Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

ROST traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

