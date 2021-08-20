Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $123.44. 173,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.21. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

