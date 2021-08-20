Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth $27,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

